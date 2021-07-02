Artist with Sioux City ties displays artwork in Sioux City Conservatory of Music

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Conservatory of Music welcomed a special guest Thursday.

Tim Kerr is an artist from Austin, Texas, and the Conservatory is displaying his pieces.

Kerr is connected to Siouxland through his friendship with Ron Emory, the founder of the Conservatory of Music. Kerr says he often features local people in his art.

“My reason is is because you’re hoping somebody’s going to walk in here that’s either related to this person or knows this person or was there when this happened. And then we go a whole bunch more levels up. It’s not just art anymore, now there’s a lot more weight to it and things are happening and you learn a lot of stuff and it’s really amazing,” Kerr said.

All the artwork shown at the opening is for sale with all of the proceedings going to the Conservatory of Music.