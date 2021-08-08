Artist inspires others to look back through time in Sioux City Art Center exhibit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Art Center is hosting two local artists in August.

Dolie Thompson is a photographer and her exhibit combines objects and writings from bygone times in her stills. She said she gets many of the objects from thrift and antique shops in her travels and hopes they inspire others to look back.

“History, to me, is so interesting and all the little things, everyday things about people’s lives and two or three hundred years from now, what are people going to look back and say about us? What are they going to think about us? What kind of record are we going to leave,” she said.

The second exhibit starts on August 14, and it features watercolors.