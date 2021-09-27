Artist begins work on new rock painting for Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Siouxland Freedom Park is getting another monument to the men and women who fight for our country.

Artist Ray Sorensen has begun work on a Freedom Rock located at the park. It will depict the faces of local Siouxlanders who have died and to those who are still fighting.

Sorenson’s work can be seen on freedom rocks across the country.

“To all the men and women that stand at the ready to protect this nation, protect us and our values so hopefully that’s a little bit of the debt that I’m paying and hopefully when people come up and see this that they’re inspired, a little bit of patriotism, a little bit of love for our country and what we stand for,” Sorensen said.

The freedom rock is expected to be complete sometime next week.