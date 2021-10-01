Artist begins work on new cultural mural on West 7th Street

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The latest mural in the West 7th Corridor Improvement Project is incorporating several cultures.

The artist known as Royal Dog is creating a mural which represents the African American, Southeast Asian and Jewish communities who have lived in the West 7th Street Corridor over the years.

“Everything looks better when it’s together, so it’s about diversity of people and all the different cultures, different situations,” Royyal Dog said.

Royyal Dog says he has enjoyed working with the city and he’s glad to create art that represents Siouxland culture. He estimates the mural will be complete by October 10th.