Art Sux holds grand opening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Downtown Sioux City is seeing a revitalization recently with new businesses opening up and down the historic streets.

Among those businesses is Art Sux, a new art gallery that has more than 20 local artists showing off their work.

Art Sux is located on 4th Street, right next to the new Hardline Coffee location.

Concerts are taking place on Fridays right outside the gallery, and Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations were performing on Friday night. A different artist takes the stage each week.

“If anything, the last year showed us as a community how important it is to have events going on, even if it’s just live music like this and hanging out and sitting and listening to music together live, that’s so important.”

There are only two more concerts left for this year’s Downtown Live. To learn more about the concerts, visit this website.