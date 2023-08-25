SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Starting next weekend, downtown Sioux City will be flooded with many artists for this year’s ‘Art Splash’.

The 29th annual event is bringing in roughly 70 artists from around the country to show off and sell different kinds of art. Alongside the variety of art styles folks can buy from, attendees will be able to do a variety of other activities as well as listen to numerous live musicians throughout the weekend.

‘Art Splash’ officials want to remind Sioux City residents that parts of downtown Sioux City will be closed for the event.

“It’s a very big undertaking for us to do and without them it just wouldn’t work. we have so many people coming to the grounds, so many people engage in the activities in the art center, just everywhere and we need so many people to help that come along, said Summer Amman, with the Sioux City Art Center.

‘Art Splash’ begins on September 2nd and ends on the 3rd. Road closures will start next Thursday, August 31st at 8 a.m. and open back up on September 3rd at 9 p.m. Click here to volunteer your time.