Art Center’s ArtSplash 2021 returns at different location

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Art Center’s ArtSplash 2021 is back after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.

This year, it’ll be downtown at the Art Center campus and not at the usual Riverside Park.

The Labor Day weekend event will feature exhibiting artists from across the country along with family-friendly entertainment, and hands-on art activities.

The development coordinator said it was unfortunate having to cancel ArtSplash last year.

“I hope that people take away from the festival a sense of life and community. The visual arts, the arts in general are essential to what we do as human beings,” Erin Webber-Dreeszen said.

Because of sponsorships, this year’s ArtSplash will be free to attend.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers for next week’s event.