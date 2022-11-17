SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Art Center welcomed a new exhibit Thursday.

Des Moines artist Larassa Kabel has created several drawings, prints and sculptures for Siouxland. Most of the pieces are drawings and they depict horses and other animals. In addition to the artwork, the art center also has a recommended reading list for the exhibit in partnership with the Sioux city public library.

Christopher Atkins is the curator of the Sioux City Art Center. He said he hopes the size and detail of the art impresses Siouxlanders.

“This is the first time we’ve had kind of the room for audiences to step back from these 9 foot by 9 foot drawings and really take them in and all their scale and all their spectacle,” Atkins said.

Labels for the artwork are provided in both English and Spanish.