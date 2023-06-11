SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– For the first time since 2019, Art Affair spotlighted many Siouxland artists on Saturday.

Roughly 16 artists set up shop in downtown Sioux City, showing off and selling their work to those who attended. While browsing, attendees were also able to get their faces painted, draw some chalk art, and enjoy some food.

The annual event was put on hold due to COVID-19 for roughly 4 years and Amy Thompson owner of Art SUX Gallery says it’s great to start this event back up.

“Any of these events that gets Sioux City public interested in local art and in art in general, that’s what we want as artists, for the community to come out, to buy, to look, and appreciate that there quite a few galleries and venues for local art,” said Thompson.

Thompson hopes to make this an annual event and is excited to get more artists spotlighted.