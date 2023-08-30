YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Two people have been arrested following an arson investigation in Yankton, South Dakota.

On August 23 around 12:25 a.m., a 911 call was made for a residence that was on fire on the 200 block of West 5th Street, police said.

The Yankton Fire Department and the Yankton Police Department both responded to the call and were able to extinguish the fire, according to police.

While investigating the fire, the police department, the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, and the South Dakota State Fire Marshal said that they collected evidence from the scene and determined that the fire was set purposely.

Two male suspects were seen walking into the residence that was set on fire about 30 to 45 minutes before the 911 call was made.

After interviews, the two suspects were identified and police arrested Treyvon Jackson, 18, and a juvenile. They were both charged with first-degree arson and reckless burning.