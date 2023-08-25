YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — The Yankton Police are asking for information about a Wednesday house fire officials determined had been purposely set.

Authorities received a report of a residential fire in the 200 block of West 5th Street Wednesday around 12:25 p.m., the Yankton Police Department said in a release. Both the police and fire crews responded and the fire was extinguished.

The State Fire Marshal, Yankton Police Department, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the fire and collected evidence from the scene. They determined that the fire had been purposefully set and could not have been caused by either environmental circumstances or extreme heat

Two men were seen walking into the residence around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210 or the Yankton Crime Stoppers at 605-665-4440.