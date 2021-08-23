Arson determined cause of fire at Sioux City club

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a fire Sunday at a local club, officials say.

Sunday morning, Sioux City Fire and Rescue received a report of a fire at the Esquire Club near downtown and determined the cause of the fire was arson.

Officers were able to locate video in the area and believe two African American males in a red four-door car may have been involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sioux City Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).