ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — Authorities have filed an arrest warrant for a Sioux City man accused of killing a woman in Dakota Dunes.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant on April 27 for Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, on charges of first-degree murder, and second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Castellanos-Rosales is accused of the April 25 murder of Jordan Beardshear, of which the two share a child. Documents also said the two had a “significant romantic relationship” over the past 12 months.

An affidavit in support of the arrest warrant states that cell phone data shows that Castellanos-Rosales was near Beardshear’s residence and her phone on April 25 from around 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Her phone was later found after both phones traveled together for some time.

Witnesses reported that Beardshear was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales to pick her and her one-year-old child up at her apartment around 8:30 p.m. Castellanos-Rosales allegedly asked for a relative of the victim to pick up Beardshear’s child at his residence around 10 p.m.

Authorities received a report on the morning of April 26 of a dead woman at the Wellington Apartments. The call came in after the woman’s body was found by an acquaintance. Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said at the time that they found the death suspicious. Documents state she had stab wounds and defensive slashing wounds.

The following day, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a release that a “young child was found safe by law enforcement” as part of the case.

A search warrant was later executed at Castellanos-Rosales’ residence where authorities found clothing believed to belong to him and the child with what was believed to be blood.

Once arrested, he will be placed in jail on no bond.

A GoFundMe has been set up for a memorial for Beardshear and her child.