Arrest made in connection to July shootout in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting in July.

According to court documents, a woman was moving with her vehicle in front of her apartment at 430 West 4th Street with her 4-year-old child in the backseat when her cousin, Rosalio Rios, Jr., 19, and four other men came around the side of the building as she was standing at her trunk. Rios and another man lifted up their shirts, showing guns in their waistbands.

The victim told the men to not shoot because her child was in the vehicle. Rios then allegedly fired his gun, hitting the passenger side front door of her vehicle. The woman, who has a concealed carry permit, pulled her own gun from a backpack in the car and returned fire before getting in the vehicle and fleeing.

Officers recovered five shell casings at the scene, matching the woman’s gun. The apartment manager later found another shell casing and turned it over to police.

Rios was arrested Monday on a warrant and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent, both felonies. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $15,000.