Arnolds Park receives multi-million dollar donation for new stage

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — Thanks to the generosity of an unnamed donor, Arnolds Park Amusement Park is getting a new stage on Preservation Plaza.

The new stage will be built near the current stage, with construction starting shortly after Labor Day. The multi-million dollar gift is one of the largest single donations that Arnolds Park has ever received.

“This commitment is just another example of the incredible support we have from our donors and community,” said park CEO Jeff Vierkant. “We appreciate the fact that our donor sees the extraordinary momentum generated here over the last few years and has contributed to creating yet another facility on our property that will be world-class and give the public a great place to gather for years to come.” Vierkant continued.

The gift is part of more than $20 million dollars raised over the last four years, as part of the “Restore the Park” campaign.

Designs for the Preservation Plaza project will be finalized over the next few weeks with a timetable for completion being July 1, 2022.