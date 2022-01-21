ARNOLD’S PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Arnold’s Park who illegally possessed explosive devices and guns was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

According to a press release, Darrell Sorey, 37, received the sentence on Wednesday after a guilty plea to one count of receipt and possession of an unregistered firearm/destructive device

Evidence in this case was revealed on January 12, 2020, when Sorey’s father died in a rollover vehicle accident in Marion County, Iowa.

At the scene of the accident, they say they found multiple rifles, magazines and explosives. These discoveries, inside the car and in the debris field, led to searches of three residences in Dickinson County, Iowa.

During one of the searches, investigators located Sorey, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, more explosives, gunpowder and a cellphone.

During another of the two searches more rifles, a shotgun, and ammo for the weapons were also discovered.

Sorey’s criminal history includes convictions for interference with official acts, simple assault, disorderly conduct, multiple OWIs and controlled substance offenses.

Sorey was sentenced in Sioux City to 60 months’ imprisonment. Sore must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Sorey is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.