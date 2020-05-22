Arnolds Park cancels June concerts, shows

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – Arnolds Park Amusement Park announced Thursday it is canceling its June Live at the Lakes concerts on Preservation Plaza and the June shows in The Roof Garden Ballroom.

The Free Live at the Lake concert series was scheduled to start on Saturday June 6th. At this time, only the June shows have been canceled in the summer series.

The canceled shows include Free Fallin’ on June 6th, Thunderstruck on June 13th, Paisan and the Family Brass on June 20th, and Uptown Funk on June 27th.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO Jeff Vierkant, said it was a tough decision to make.

“We know how much these free shows mean to the community and the Okoboji experience, but out of an abundance of caution we felt it was the right thing to do,” Vierkant said. “We look forward to when the time is right to return to Preservation Plaza and the Roof Garden for these fantastic shows.”

The Roof Garden Shows impacted by the cancellation include the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra and The Lettermen.

The park is currently working with both acts to rebook a new date with each band, sometime in the future, according to a press release.

Event organizers say once those plans have been put in place, current ticket-holders will be contacted by email and informed of ticketing options.

