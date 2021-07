ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — Arnolds Park Amusement Park will be shortening their hours in the coming days due to the coming heat.

On a Monday Facebook post, the amusement park said that Tuesday, their hours will only be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will also be closed Wednesday.

They said the reason for the reduced hours is due to the excessive heat index.

The shortened hours also extend to the park’s boat ride, they said the Queen II will run on Tuesday at 1 p.m. and not at all Wednesday.