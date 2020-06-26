Arnolds Park Amusement Park reopens to the public, customers are required to wear face coverings

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – Arnolds Park Amusement Park has reopened to the public on Friday.

“Thank you to our community for your support during this unprecedented time. We experienced a pause in our summer operations to ensure the safety of our guests, community, and staff.” From Arnolds Park Amusement Park

The amusement park said on its Facebook page on Thursday that they’re now ready but there will be a few new guidelines that guests and employees will follow.

The new guidelines for are:

All guests will be required to wear face coverings but are not required for children under the age of two.

Guests are being asked to you stay home if they’ve have been exposed to COVID-19 or are feeling ill in any way.

Please wash and sanitize your hands frequently during your visit.

Please respect social distancing and maintain at least six feet of distance between your group and others.

Please avoid touching gates, fencing, etc., and refrain from touching your face.

All guests will be required to undergo a temperature screening before entering the Park.

Please comply with posted signage and staff direction related to COVID-19 measures.

Park officials said all of the employees at the amusement park will undergo a temperature screening before starting work and will wear masks and other PPE as needed.

The employees will frequently sanitize high touch areas and the rides will be unavailable at times as they clean and sanitize throughout the day.

Officials said there are hand sanitizer locations that have been placed and seating areas have been spaced out throughout the park.

More signage has been added to build social distancing awareness and we will limit capacity within the park.

Amusement park officials said the ride loading procedures will be done by groups to maintain social distancing.

On June 6, the amusement park announced that it will temporarily close the park museums and The Queen II due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County.

