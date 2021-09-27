Arnolds Park Amusement Park prepares to serve up screams for 2nd annual Boji Scare

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – Just across Lake Okoboji, Arnolds Park Amusement Park is preparing for the 2nd annual “Boji Scare”.

The park announced its final day of operation for the season on September 6, and has since been redecorating to turn it into a haunted experience. Boji Scare will have haunted houses, mazes, and live actors to give guests a thrill.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park Director of Operations Marshall Doeden shared what went into making this year’s Boji Scare possible.

“This year so far, we’ve raised just over $40,000 for this coming year. So and that money goes for buying, you know, the decorations, the lights, animatronics, different things like that,” said Marshall Doeden, the Director of Operations at Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

The experience will begin October 1 and run on every Friday and Saturday in October, leading up to its final day of operation on Halloween.