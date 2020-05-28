Arnolds Park Amusement Park plans for reopening

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – Arnolds Park Amusement Park announced Thursday it will be open for the 2020 season in early June.

The Park originally was scheduled to open in May but had delayed opening due to COVID-19 concerns.

From June 3-5, the park will operate under reduced hours (2-8 p.m.) and will resume regular hours starting June 6.

The Queen II will also begin running public cruises on June 3. Both the Park and Queen II schedules can be found at www.arnoldspark.com/calendar

The Park is putting new guidelines in place to meet state mandates and recommendations for COVID-19. Some of the new guidelines include:

Stickers in queue lines to encourage social distancing,

Enhanced cleaning,

Paying special attention to “high-touch” surfaces,

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the park,

All staff will wear masks,

The number of people in the park will be limited based on state guidelines, and

Staff will have their temperature checked before starting work and at the end of their shift.

Social distancing will be put in place on some rides by leaving some seats empty.

The park is asking guests to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer regularly, consider wearing masks, and use cashless transactions when making purchases throughout the park.

Marketing Director Paul Plumb said the park is excited to be able to open the park for the 2020 season.

“We have been training staff for a couple of weeks now and they are anxious to see guests and to have the opportunity to serve them,” Plumb said. “We are confident attendees to the park will use social distancing. We have such a large space that people can spread out and enjoy what Arnolds Park has to offer.”