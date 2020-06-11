Arnolds Park Amusement Park cancels July Roof Garden concerts

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – Arnolds Park Amusement Park has officially canceled its July Roof Garden Ballroom concerts.

The announcement came Wednesday afternoon.

The Roof Garden showers affected by the cancelations include Nappy Roots, Ricky Nelson Remembered, The Marshall Tucker Band, and The Glenn Miller Orchestra.

“This was another extremely tough decision to make. We look forward to when the time is right to return to the Roof Garden for these fantastic shows,” Arnolds Amusement Park Marketing Director Paul Plumb said.

The park is currently working with all of the bands to book a new date in the future sometime.

Once the plans and dates have been put into place, current ticket holders will be contacted by email and informed of ticketing options.