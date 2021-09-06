Arnolds Park Amusement Park announces end to record-breaking summer season

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – Arnolds Park Amusement Park’s final day of operation for the 2021 summer season is Labor Day. After the pandemic forced temporary closures during 2020, the 2021 season had park operators ease into returning to normal.

From dealing with a shorter staff to enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols, the 2021 season was a challenge for the amusement park. But, that didn’t stop visitors from attending.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park’s CEO shared how busy it got during this year.

“We’ve had fantastic crowds all summer long. You know, bouncing back after COVID, it’s nice to see all these smiling faces out here. We compare this year up against 2019, which was a record year for us, and our attendance this year is about 15 percent higher than it was in 2019,” said Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO Jeff Vierkant.

“We didn’t know quite what to expect coming into this season and we thought it might be close to our 2019 levels, but we certainly didn’t expect to surpass them. What we’ve seen is bigger crowds than we’ve seen even in 2019,” said Vierkant.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park will open every Friday and Saturday evening in October for the 2nd Annual Boji Scare.