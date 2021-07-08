Army veteran, Paralympian Melissa Stockwell to speak at Siouxland Chamber Annual Dinner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former U.S. Army officer, who would go on to become a three-time Paratriathlon World Champion, will speak at the Siouxland Chamber’s 35th Annual Dinner.

According to a release, Melissa Stockwell was announced the keynote speaker for the Siouxland Chamber’s Annual Dinner on September 30. Stockwell is expected to begin her address at 8 p.m.

Stockwell is a 2002 ROTC graduate of the University of Colorado, and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and deployed to Baghdad, Iraq in March of 2004. A blast from a roadside bomb struck her Humvee, causing the loss of her left leg above the knee. Lt. Stockwell was medically retired from the Army. She is the first female in the Armed Forces to lose a limb in active combat, and received both the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Following her military servicey, Stockwell became the first Iraqi War Veteran to qualify for the Paralympics. After competing in three swimming events at the 2008 Paralympic Games in China. She then transitioned to the sport of Paratriathlon and is a three-time world champion. She was named Female Paratriathlete of the Year for two consecutive years and has twice been nominated for an ESPY award.

“Melissa is an American war hero, world champion athlete, and mother of two who has triumphed over personal tragedy to achieve international athletic acclaim,” said Commerce Board Chair Joe Kruse.

Stockwell continues to compete and has become a certified prosthetist, elite triathlon coach, and the published author of The Power of Choice: My Journey from Wounded Warrior to World Champion. She will compete in the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Those wanting to attend may register at the Siouxland Chamber website. For further information or reservations, call the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce at 712-255-7903.