Army Corps studying weather network to help control flooding

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – The Army Corps of Engineers is studying the possible construction of an $11.1 million network of weather stations to improve flood control across the Upper Missouri River Basin.

The Billings Gazette reports stations are being upgraded for proof of concept in Bozeman and in Sheridan, Wyoming, and Brookings, South Dakota.

After the systems and equipment demonstrate their capability, Corps officials propose installing 360 similar stations at a cost of more than $31,000 each.

The details of the study are contained in a draft environmental assessment of updates to the three soil moisture and plains snowpack monitoring stations.

