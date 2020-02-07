Army Corps of Engineers increases water flowing into lower Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) – Spring may be far off in the minds of Siouxlanders but those controlling the water on the Missouri River are trying to prevent another record flood.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Thursday that the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point on the Nebraska-South Dakota border had been increased from 30,000 to 35,000 cubic feet per second (CFS).

The current releases from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton are more than double what is typical for this time of year. The winter releases are normally around 12,000 to 17,000 CFS.

The water being released into the Missouri River has been increased to free up more space in the reservoirs upstream before spring.

The Corps is working to clear out as much space as possible in the reservoirs ahead of what is expected to be another wet year.

Officials are projecting high releases throughout the rest of the winter due to the potential for high runoff this year.

The National Weather Service is holding a public flood forum in Norfolk for people who what to learn more about this year’s flood risks.

The meeting is scheduled for February 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the Northeast Community College campus.