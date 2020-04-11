Army Corps of Engineers awards contract to repair levee system near Fremont

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District has awarded a $1.68 million construction contract to KEU, Inc. of Vancouver, Washington on Friday to repair the Union and No Name Dike Levee System between Valley and Fremont.

The contract will help fully repair the system damaged during the March 2019 flooding.

The Corps has estimated that there are more than 1,300 structures and property worth $1 billion behind the system.

“This Platte River levee system is very important to the nation and the communities of Fremont and Valley, Nebraska. Getting this contract awarded is a significant milestone in restoring this damaged levee system to its pre-flood condition, and reducing the flood risk for the landowners and communities behind the levee system,” said Justin Ketelsen, project manager, Omaha District Systems Restoration Team.

The Army Corps of Engineers said there are more than 350 miles of levees on the Elkhorn, Missouri, and Platte rivers and tributaries that have experienced significant flood damage since March of 2019.

The repair efforts will take an extended period of time to complete due to the magnitude of the damage along those levees.

Latest Stories