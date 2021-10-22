Armstong City Hall searched in ongoing investigation of misconduct by city officials

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials are still investigating misconduct by city officials of Armstrong with a search of a city building most recently.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office said they and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a search of Armstrong City call Thursday. The search stems from the ongoing investigation of misconduct by former Armstrong city officials from February.

Then Mayor Greg Buum; Police Chief Craig Merrill; and former city clerks Connie Thackery, Mary “Kate” Staton, and Tracie Lang faced several charges after a multi-year investigation following a special investigation by the Auditor of State’s Office. Some charges included misappropriation of city funds, the presentation of fraudulent public records, deploying a Taser against a civilian in exchange for cash, and falsification of ledgers to conceal embezzlement.

Since then, Staton and Lang have both entered guilty pleas in the Emmet County District Court. Buum, Merrill, and Thackery have pleaded not guilty.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information about any criminal activity is asked to call the Emmet County Sheriff at 712-362-2639.