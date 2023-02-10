SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Arkansas man who traveled to Sioux City to distribute meth has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian, 38, from Warren, Arkansas pleaded guilty to charges of distributing methamphetamine in the Sioux City area. According to a press release, Contreras-Sebastian was distributing methamphetamine from January 2022 until April 2, 2022, with another co-conspirator who is not named in the press release. During this time, he distributed at least three kilograms of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area.

On April 2, 2022, undercover agents purchased drugs from Contreras-Sebastian and his co-conspirator which led to Contreras-Sebastian’s arrest. He later admitted to police that he and a co-conspirator traveled from Arkansas to Sioux City to distribute drugs. He pleaded guilty in August 2022 and on February 2, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with an additional five years in supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.