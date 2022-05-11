SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Arizona man who was caught with over five kilograms of cocaine in Iowa pleaded guilty in federal Court in Sioux City.

Scott Pride, 69, from Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty on May 5 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

The release stated that at the plea hearing, evidence showed that on January 16, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop based on a speeding violation, of a 2011 Silver Lexus IS registered to and driven by Pride. The stopping officer suspected drug trafficking and deployed a police K-9 that alerted to the odor of a controlled substance within the vehicle. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found five heat-sealed, brick-type packages containing over 5kg of cocaine.

Pride remains in the custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

Pride faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 40 years’ imprisonment, a $5,000,000 fine, and at least four years of supervised release following any imprisonment.