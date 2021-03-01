Arizona man arrested in Clay County, Iowa, for sexual abuse of 6-year-old in 2012

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – An Arizona man has been arrested in Clay County, Iowa, for the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old in 2012.

The Spencer Police Department issued warrants in November 2020 for the arrest of Michael Homan, 73, of Goodyear, Arizona, on allegations that he sexually abused a child.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation started in the summer of 2019 of an incident that took place in 2012. In 2012, Homan allegedly sexually assaulted a then-6-year-old, a criminal complaint states.

Homan was arrested on the class B and C felonies of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child, respectively. He was also arrested on the charge of indecent contact with a child.