Arena Sports Academy to offer graduation photos for Class of 2020 with proceeds supporting Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Arena Sports Academy will be offering graduation photos for the Class of 2020 graduates in the Siouxland area, with a portion of the proceeds to support the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The Arena Sports Academy and Ask2Media will be offering professional, drive-thru cap and gown photos under the canopy at the Hesse-Carlson Arena, located at 4501 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City.

The sessions will be held on:

May 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

May 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

May 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Our team is very passionate about combating childhood hunger and hope through this event we can assist in the exemplary work the Food Bank of Siouxland is already doing. Seniors throughout the country have sacrificed so many memories over the last two months. The Arena wanted to do something to celebrate those seniors and create a memory they could take with them. Troy Kern at Ask2Media does phenomenal work. The personalization of these photos through green screen technology will be very cool,” said Jeff Carlson, Partner at the Arena Sports Academy.

The photos will be shot in front of a green screen and the logo of the student’s alma mater will be digitally placed in the photos.

The graduates will receive digital copies of the photos with permission to print.

The photo session will be $25 with $5 of each purchase will be donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

“When Jeff Carlson of the Arena Sports Academy and the We Got Next Foundation approached me with this idea, I was absolutely thrilled! The organizations do wonderful work to ensure bright futures for students in the Siouxland area and their work to end childhood hunger aligns well with the mission of the Food Bank of Siouxland. Each photo taken will supply those in need in the Siouxland community with 65 pounds of food,” said Valerie Petersen, Food Bank Development Director.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation ceremonies across Siouxland for the Class of 2020 have been canceled due to the need for social distancing.