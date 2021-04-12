Arena Sports Academy to rent Long Lines Rec Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Long Lines Rec Center will have a new renter.

The members of the Sioux City City Council approved a new leasing agreement with the Arena Sports Academy.

Some people had previously expressed concern that the arena would schedule events that would conflict with the Siouxland Pickleball Association. However, this agreement reassures the arena will work with the association.

Council is also planning to hire a Sioux Falls company to begin designing a pedestrian bridge over the Big Sioux River.