Arena discussion pushed back until July

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Arena Project was expected to be back up for discussion at the Sioux City council meeting, but the topic was deferred until July 1.

The city is expected to provide financial assistance through a $500,000 load in exchange for the improvements to the building and the job creation the project will bring.

“The item today is being deferred until July 1st, and we will bring forward a development agreement which will offer financial assistance from the city in exchange for the improvement the developers are making into the multisports complex and the employees they will be hiring into our community,” said Business Development Coordinator Renae Billings.

Renovations have already started on the project. The roof is under construction and we’re told painting will begin soon. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

