Arena Dance Academy to hold parking lot dance class

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Arena Dance Academy will be hosting a ‘parking lot dance class’ on May 31 to celebrate the re-opening of their dance studio and the Arena Sports Academy.

The parking lot dance class will take place from 5-6 p.m. in the parking lot outside of their studio.

Both the Dance Academy and Arena Sports Academy will be re-opening on June 1.

All arena athletes and staff are encouraged to participate in the dance class that will be led by Kayla Kellen, the director of dance at the Arena.

Those who wish to participate in the dance class will learn a fun, uplifting musical theatre routine, which will be recorded once finished.

The recording will then be the opening number for the Arena Dance Academy’s recital, which is projected to be held on June 27. The recital will also be virtually streamed online on June 28.

Kellen said they have missed their dancers and wanted to find a fun and unique way to mark the re-opening of the Arena.

“This is a great way to bring all Arena athletes together and share our talents. All ages are welcome. We are a family here at the Arena, and I know all the directors and coaches look forward to seeing athletes from all of our programming celebrating together,” Kellen said.

There is no cost to attend the parking lot dance class.

The Arena has detailed protocols and social distancing plans place, both inside and outside the facility, to ensure the safety of its athletes and staff.

The Arena will open its doors on June 1 with small group performance, dance, basketball, wrestling, and volleyball.

Programs will adhere to the highest sanitation standards and detailed procedures for entry into the building.

