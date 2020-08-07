Area students awarded $1,000 scholarships from Hy-Vee

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee gave six area students scholarships worth $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program.
According to a release, scholarships were awarded to 90 high school seniors and college students in honor of Hy-Vee’s 90th anniversary.
Local scholarship recipients include:
- High School Winners
- Grace Birkland, Spirit Lake Hy-Vee
- Jordan Grothe, Storm Lake Hy-Vee
- Hannah Uhl, Sheldon Hy-Vee
- College Winners
- Carli Gasaway, Hy-Vee on Hamilton (Sioux City)
- Kylie Hamman, Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee (Sioux City)
- Hannah Hutchinson, Hy-Vee on Hamilton (Sioux City)
Scholarships were awarded to high school students who work for Hy-Vee or have a parent who works for the company, and to college students who are employed by Hy-Vee.
High school students selected for this year’s scholarship had an average GPA of 3.98 and an average ACT score of 29. Their average years of service working for Hy-Vee was 1.81 years.
For the college scholarship recipients, the average GPA was 3.81 and the average years of service was 3.03 years.
