Area splash pads providing relief as Heat Advisory is issued

Heat is building in across Siouxland and that is requiring folks to find a way to cool off. Area splash pads are offering relief for many

Dozens of kids found their way to Leeds splash pad in Sioux City as temps climbed to near 90 degrees. Lewis Park pool also providing a good place to find refuge on Monday.



A heat advisory is posted until 9 pm Monday night. KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson says we can expect additional advisories to be issued during the week as daytime temperatures will only be going up.

Health workers are reminding people to make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks if you have to be out in the summer heat.