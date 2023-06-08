DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Two schools in northwest Iowa earned the Carrie Chapman Catt Award.

The honor goes to schools that register at least 90 percent of their eligible students to vote.

Remsen Saint Mary’s High School and West Monona High School are two of the total 19 schools to earn the award.

Meanwhile, Storm Lake Saint Mary’s registered at least 70 percent of eligible students and will receive a commemorative banner. Also, Westwood High School in Sloan was able to get at least 50 percent of eligible students registered to vote. They will get a personalized certificate from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.