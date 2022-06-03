SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An unknown attacker is reportedly using the Siouxland Soup Kitchen’s website to make $1 charges to credit cards around the country.

According to a post on the Siouxland Soup Kitchen’s Facebook page, they have gotten reports from a few people around the country that they have received a $1 pre-authorization charge from the non-profit.

The Siouxland Soup Kitchen’s post states that a large majority of these pre-authorizations were unsuccessful, but if you have been charged $1 you are encouraged to contact your bank and consider your card compromised.

The Soup Kitchen said that their donor database was not compromised and their website developer is adding extra security to prevent future problems.

The Soup Kitchen told KCAU 9 that an email list may have leaked and prompted the string of phishing attempts.