Archery continues to grow in Siouxland

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) – As archery begins to grow in popularity in Siouxland, more than 260 kids from 12 school districts competed in an archery tournament on Saturday at the Lawton Bronson High School.

“They started as seventh grades. They were not nearly as distinguished as they are now, but the work ethic is phenomenal, they just kept pushing, and they were just down there working all the time,” said archery coach Jason Carlson.

Senior Adam Larson is an Iowa all-state archer. He says it’s taken hard work and dedication to make it this far.

“Like when I first shot the bow, it was really fun, but I was not good, like my first score was a 191, and now, I shoot in the upper 90’s all the time,” said Larson.

His teammate Breanna Holtz is another top competitor on the Lawton Bronson archery team.

“I had gone to nationals my freshmen year own, then I went down to Worlds in Kentucky and won a $10,000 scholarship,” said Holtz, a senior archer at Lawton Bronson School District.

These two seniors have become role models for the other 50 students on the archery team.

“A lot of kids that can’t play baseball, basketball, they can do archery. Our numbers for archery are higher than any other organization here at the school. Now it’s exploding, and a lot more schools are adding it,” said Carlson.

These seniors say their goal is to motivate others on their team to reach their full potential as they continue to compete for a national title.

“It’s really hard to keep shooting when you’re not that good because it does bring you down, but if you’re in love with the sport, you will keep doing it,” said Larson.

“If you shoot one bad arrow, and you let that get to you, then that will affect your whole entire tournament, so it’s better to not let that get to you, and stay positive,” said Holtz.

The Lawton Bronson archery team will gear up to compete next Saturday at the MMCRU school district.