Archery championships bring economic growth, recognition to Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. a (KCAU) — Yankton joins a prestigious group of host cities for the ongoing World Archery Championships and upcoming World Cup of Archery.

While Yankton is the first American city to host both of these competitions, Kasi Haberman, an organizer of the event, says the benefits go beyond the recognition.

“Having Yankton added to that list is a big deal and it’s also an incredibly important economic driver for not only Yankton, but the state of South Dakota and really the region,” Haberman said.

While the competitions take place in Yankton, Bruce Cull, president of the National Field Archery Association says the whole tri-state area recieves economic growth from the event.

“It’s great for the city. It’s great for the state, and it’s great for the tri-state area,” Cull said. “We’ve got people flying into Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Omaha, transport buses going around the clock. It’s just awesome”

Hundreds of people from 80 countries are in Yankton, which owns the world’s largest archery center. Cull says a variety of businesses will feel the presence of these competitions.

“Our budget for this event is $4 to $5 million dollars and it’s really cool because it’s money staying in the area,” Cull said. “It’s not only hotels and food, but everything they do and enjoy and see here.”