Archers from around the country, world compete in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Nearly 800 archers from 45 states and three countries, like Canada and Denmark, are competing at Easton Yankton Archery Center.

Archers, like Paige Pearce, have been aiming for a shot at returning to the circuit.

“There’s quite a few of us that do shoot as our primary job and our main source of income. So being shut down for COVID was incredibly tough. Normally we make money by attending events and doing well at those events. So by not having events, I know it put a lot of archers in a really tough position. So, again, to be back here shooting having multiple events this week it basically is one, nice to have the events, but two, also nice to have multiple opportunities at earning a paycheck,” Pearce said.

National Field Archery Association Foundation President Bruce Cull said numerous tournaments had to be postponed because of the pandemic, which makes this tournament different.

“We have to follow all the CDC guidelines for the groups with social distancing and masks when possible. We’re taking temperatures to everybody when they come in every day and we’re color-coding marks on them so we can tell who they are. We’re trying to do everything we can,” Cull added.

With postponements and fewer archers participating, Cull said the facility has taken a financial hit.

“Bottom line this is a good shot in the arm for us. We’re accomplishing a couple things. We’re servicing our members which is very important to us and then of course we’re trying to bring in some money. So it’s kind of a win-win,” Cull added.

Different tournaments, covering different disciplines, are all happening within the six-day event. It all ends on Sunday.

Latest Stories