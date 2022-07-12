SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An arcade-style pizzeria and ice-cream parlor that replaced Chuck E. Cheese in Sioux City’s shopping mall is no longer being permitted to continue operations.

According to a post on Maude’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor Facebook page, as of Monday, the business cannot serve Siouxland in the Southern Hills Mall.

The post cited the new addition of TILT Studios as the sole reason for the sudden halt in operations, and it was stated that they will be searching for a way to serve pizza elsewhere in Siouxland.

We know so many of you loved our pizza and the atmosphere we provided families and friends to share incredible experiences in. We would like to thank all of our amazing customers and staff that kept us running for the amazing years we had.

The post stated that the Maude’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor Facebook page will continue to be updated moving forward.