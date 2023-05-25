NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk’s AquaVenture Water Park is set to open just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Beginning Saturday, swimmers will be able to swim, ride slides, jump off the diving boards, or ride waves in the wave pool from 11:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. daily.

Additionally, swimming lessons will be offered at the pool. If you’re interested in registering your child for swimming lessons you can do so here. Students must be 3 years old or older for swimming lessons. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday with private lessons also available.

Guests interested in purchasing season passes can do so Thursday or Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ahead of the pool opening. Pricing for daily rates and season passes can be found on their website. The pool also offers birthday specials.

Additional questions are asked to be directed to the Recreation & Aquatics Supervisor at 402-844-2270.