April sentencing for Nebraska man accused of shaking baby daughter

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NELIGH, Neb. (AP) – An April 29 sentencing is scheduled for a northeast Nebraska man accused of injuring his 1-month-old daughter by shaking her.

Court records say Christofer Carstens pleaded no contest to child abuse resulting in serious injury. A plea agreement says prosecutors will recommend no more than 20 years in prison for the 21-year-old.

The records say a doctor at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh has said the baby had suffered a skull fracture, broken ribs and other injuries.

The records also say Carstens, of Oakdale, told an investigator he’d shaken his daughter in frustration because she wouldn’t stop crying.  

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories