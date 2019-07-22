Sioux City home invasion shooting in April ruled as justified

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have said that a Sioux City shooting during a home invasion in April 2019 was a justifiable use of deadly force.

The Woodbury County Attorney’s Office reviewed the April 9,2019 shooting of a home invasion at 1321 4th Street and made the ruling, according to a release from the Sioux City Police Department.

Police said that they received a report of shots fired 1321 24th Street on April 9 around 8:30 a.m. They said that Jose Montanez, 19, of Sioux City, entered the house and started to damage the home. When confronted by the resident Travis Gutierrez, Montanez refused to leave and began assaulting Gutierrez. Gutierrez retrieved a gun and shot Montanez, who later died from his injuries at MercyOne.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office’s report said that Montanez had been using morphine and LSD at the time of the burglary.

According to Iowa Code 704.2A, the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office concluded the shooting was ruled a justifiable use of deadly force.