Applications open for MRHD grants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Monday, Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD) is opening the online application process for its 30th Spring Grants.

On March 25, $400,000 in Sprint Grants will be awarded at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. The event will be made public online.

Non-profit groups and government entities that are based out of Woodbury County are invited to apply for these grants. $15,000 is the maximum amount an individual will receive with the grant.

From January 4 to February 1, application requests can be located on their website, and completed applications must be submitted by February 15 at 5:00 p.m.

To learn more about applying for a grant, visit this website.

