Applications for Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission being accepted

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission is looking to honor students who exemplify leadership and character.

They are currently taking applications for their Young Ambassadors program. Ten students will be selected from the nominations who will then be mentored by Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission members.

Students must be in 4th-7th grade during the current school year. They must also be enrolled in a Sioux City public or parochial school, reside in Sioux City but attend a school outside of Sioux City, or be home schooled in Sioux City. You can submit an application by clicking here. Applications are due by March 29.

All nominated students will get a free Young Ambassadors t-shirt, gifts from area businesses, and public recognition on May 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall

For information about the program, click here. You can also email questions to siouxcitymyc@gmail.com or siouxlandcaresdirector@gmail.com.