Applications for MRHD Fall Grants Program open

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Applications for the Fall Grants Program are now able to be requested by non-profit entites.

According to a press release from the Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD), the Fall Grants Program application process is opened. The grants are available from $25,000 to $250,000 with a total amount of $1 million to be awarded.

Non-profits, agencies, and organizations based out of Woodbury, Plymouth, Ida, Cherokee, Crawford, or Monona counties are open to apply.

Requests for applications will close on August 23, and completed grant applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on September 7.

To apply for a grant, visit this website.