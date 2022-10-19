SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One way for people to pay less on their heating bills is through what’s known as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

LIHEAP helps qualifying homeowners and renters in Iowa pay a part of their main heating costs. The assistance is based on different factors such as household size, total household income, and heating fuel type.

The executive director of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Jean Logan, said the program will help people who may get less hours of work in the winter months.

“Maybe you’re in an occupation where you’re going to work steady now through Christmas, but in January or February, you’re going to work fewer hours. That may be the time you’d want to apply for energy assistance because your household income would have dropped that past 30 days. Your individual situation is going to determine when you should apply because you have from November 1 to April 30,” said Logan.

Siouxlanders who wish to apply for the program can click here.